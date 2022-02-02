Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Rises By 56.4%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

CINT opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.