Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rises By 52.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Greenridge Global boosted their price target on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

