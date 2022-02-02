Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Increases By 50.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

