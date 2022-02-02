Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Decreases By 18.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,619. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

