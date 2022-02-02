Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 22.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brambles in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $19.27.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

