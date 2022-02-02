Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 24.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

