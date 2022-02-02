Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Decreases By 29.6%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Avra has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Avra
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.