Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Increases By 31.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 55,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,067. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.