Short Interest in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Grows By 57.6%

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,978,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,633,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICO opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Agrico Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

