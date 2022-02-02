Short Interest in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rises By 29.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 454,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a P/E ratio of 479.25 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

