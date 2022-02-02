Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON WINK opened at GBX 195 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.91. The stock has a market cap of £24.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

