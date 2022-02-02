Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Down 8.1%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1,128.80 and last traded at C$1,146.46. 154,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 287,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,247.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,132.00.

The company has a market cap of C$141.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,615.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,785.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

