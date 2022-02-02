Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 14% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) traded up 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.42. 84,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,665,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, increased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $7,189,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

