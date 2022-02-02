SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 4,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

