Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

