Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.19. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $656.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 38.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

