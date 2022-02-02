Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.50 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.89.
ST stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
