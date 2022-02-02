Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.50 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.89.

ST stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

