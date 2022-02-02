Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

