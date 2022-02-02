Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 144.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

