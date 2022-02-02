Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Dover Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

DOV stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 12 month low of $117.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Dover by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dover by 4,175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

