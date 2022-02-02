Scott Gerald Meikle Sells 700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Gerald Meikle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $22.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $500.14 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $671.85 and a 200 day moving average of $623.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

