Scotiabank Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.24.

FM stock traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 951,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

