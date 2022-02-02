Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 759,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.93.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
