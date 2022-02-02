Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 759,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

