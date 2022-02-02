Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 63,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

