Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

