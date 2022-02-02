Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 342,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,369,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

