Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $32,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

