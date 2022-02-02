Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 225.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.67.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $508.56 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.30 and a 200 day moving average of $642.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

