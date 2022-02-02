Schroder Investment Management Group Has $30.42 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,279 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,713 shares of company stock worth $7,178,253 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

