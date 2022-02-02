Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $37,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Outfront Media by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $3,020,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Outfront Media by 21.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 50,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

