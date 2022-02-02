Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRH. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

