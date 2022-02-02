SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $322.37 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day moving average of $348.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

