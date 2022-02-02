SB Management Ltd Buys New Position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,671,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,768,000. Doma makes up approximately 2.0% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SB Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Doma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $110,108,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $16,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,236,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Doma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

