SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 152,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

