Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$24.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

SIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.77%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

