Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Savaria stock opened at C$18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.63. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.77%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

