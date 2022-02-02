Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sappi has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

