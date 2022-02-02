Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

SANM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 7,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

