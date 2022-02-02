Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 131.08 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

