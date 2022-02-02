Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 131.08 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
