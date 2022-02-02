Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 9.9%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s share price fell 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. 30,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,735,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

