Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAPMY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

