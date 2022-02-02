SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.82 million and $301,247.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,499,276 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,496 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

