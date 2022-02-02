Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,161 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

