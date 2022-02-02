Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $297,000 Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

SHEN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

