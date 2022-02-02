Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

