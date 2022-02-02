Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,774 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

