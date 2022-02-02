Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,052 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

