Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.50

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 246000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.70 ($0.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of £12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

