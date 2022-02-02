Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.31 and last traded at $51.04. Approximately 6,757,736 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 18.82 ($0.25) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.