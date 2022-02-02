Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

